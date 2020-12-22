Flower Mound Police Blotter — December 2020

About 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 1, police were called to a burglary in progress at Chase Bank, 4101 Cross Timbers Road, on a report of four people in a black truck trying to break into the ATM. When officers arrived, they located an unoccupied truck with its engine running backed up to the ATM. Police searched the area for the suspects but couldn’t find them. The truck turned out to be stolen out of Weatherford, and no money appeared to be missing from the ATM.

On Nov. 7, police were called to the 1600 block of Yaggi Drive because three people were seen trying to burglarize vehicles in the area. Police stopped the suspect vehicle, and all three occupants – two adults and one juvenile – were arrested for burglary of vehicles and attempt to burglarize vehicles.

About 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 18, burglars broke a large hole in the wall of Vision Source Planet Eyewear at 500 Flower Mound Road and stole thousands of dollars worth of electronics and eyewear. The suspects turned the electricity off as soon as gaining entry into the building and turned it back on upon leaving. The owner of the business is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.