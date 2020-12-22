Flower Mound High principal in critical condition with COVID-19

Flower Mound High School Principal Chad Russell is in critical condition from a long battle with COVID-19, according to his wife.

Jennifer Russell posted on Facebook on Monday that her husband Chad is hospitalized in critical condition following a three-week fight with COVID-19.

“I am asking all of you for your prayers,” she said in the post. “He is so strong and so very stubborn, I know he can do this with all of our help.”

Jennifer said Chad was transferred to Oklahoma City on Monday night for ECMO treatment, which she said is hard to get right now. According to the University of Michigan Health Lab and other health resources, ECMO (short for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) has saved the lives of many critically ill COVID-19 patients.

“We are very hopeful and very much appreciate all the amazing support and prayers we have gotten,” Jennifer said.

Chad was named principal of FMHS in April 2019. Before that, he was the principal of Lamar Middle School for a few years after spending 10 years as an assistant principal at FMHS.