Intoxicated driver charged after crash kills teen, injures boy

A Lewisville woman was charged with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault after she allegedly caused a crash that killed a teenager and severely injured his 12-year-old brother.

The Lewisville Police Department responded to a crash at Highland Drive and Club Ridge Drive about 8 p.m. Friday, where a vehicle headed east on Highland Drive veered into oncoming traffic and hit another car, according to a city spokesman. The first vehicle glanced off that vehicle onto the sidewalk, striking two pedestrians.

The pedestrians were 18-year-old Hayden Lee Hooper of Fulshear and his 12-year-old brother. Hayden was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead that night. The 12-year-old was taken to Children’s Medical Center in Dallas to be treated for a skull fracture, brain bleed, concussion and forehead laceration. At last check, he was in stable but critical condition, according to the city spokesman.

The driver, 31-year-old Erin Sims of Lewisville, posted $50,000 bond and was released from jail on the two charges for the death and injury to the brothers. She and the other driver involved in the crash had minor injuries.