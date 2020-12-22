Flower Mound, Lewisville residents die of COVID-19

The town of Flower Mound announced Monday that a fourth town resident has died of COVID-19.

Tarrant County Health officials released a backlog of COVID-19 death records that had not been received through the usual public health reporting process. In this data, the town received word that a Flower Mound resident in her 80s passed away from COVID-19. This is the fourth COVID-19 death in the town, according to Denton and Tarrant County Health departments.

Also on Monday, Denton County Public Health announced that a man over 80 who resided at Inspired Living in Lewisville had died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the countywide death toll to 184.

“We ask for you to join us in thoughts and prayers for this individual’s family and friends,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. =“As we approach the holiday, we must all do our part to help our hospital workers who battle COVID-19 daily, by wearing masks, social distancing, and washing and sanitizing hands frequently.”

DCPH also announced 730 new cases of COVID-19 in the county, 622 of which are active, as well as 395 new recoveries. There are now 11,328 active cases in the county, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to surge.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Denton on Tuesday at the UNT Discovery Park, 2940 North Elm St., beginning at 8 a.m. Eligible community members must reside in Denton County, pre-register by calling 940-349-2585, and have not previously tested positive for COVID-19.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results

For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.