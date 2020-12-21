Argyle Police Blotter — December 2020

On Nov. 3 at 4:30 p.m., a driver called police to request increased patrol in front of Argyle High School and Liberty Christian School on Hwy 377 when the 35 mph advisory lights are on. The officer told him that those advisory limits are not actual school zones and are not enforceable.

On Nov. 4 at 2 p.m., a resident reported two kids under 5 years old riding a gas-powered ATV on a jogging path in the 100 block of Stirling Drive in the Lakes of Argyle. The officer told the children’s mother that the ATV must stay on her property, and that her dog has to be on a leash. The mom said they do it all the time and no one had said anything.

On Nov. 7 at 10:46 a.m., a driver requested a welfare check on a boy who was walking on the train tracks while wearing earbuds. The boy told the officer that he and his mother were vendors at a market in the parking lot of Argyle High School, and his mom didn’t want to lose her parking spot, so she sent him on foot to get her food at Subway, about 1.5 miles away. The boy said he was walking on the tracks because he’s afraid of snakes and didn’t want to walk in the tall grass along Hwy 377. The officer gave him a ride back to the school.

On Nov. 9 at 10:12 p.m., a resident reported that her husband’s mistress is continuing to harass her and her daughter.

On Nov. 9 at 11 p.m., a driver reported that it looked like a truck carrying hundreds of geese lost its load on FM 1830, and many of them were dead. An officer reported about 20 geese had perished, and the roadway was reopened after about a half-hour.

On Nov. 10 at 8:12 a.m., a driver who was clearly not familiar with rush hour in Argyle reported that a turkey was in the road at Frenchtown Road and Hwy 377 and it “looks real confused.”

On Nov. 12 at 12:42 p.m., a resident reported that her neighbor is causing damage to her driveway by directing dump trucks to use it while delivering gravel to her pasture. The neighbor claimed that she owns the road and the caller’s driveway.

On Nov. 18 at 9:22 p.m., a resident reported that a homeless person took a video of her smoking “meth and weed” and is asking $2,000 for it.