Flower Mound Santa Cops help 253 kids

The Flower Mound Police Department and Flower Mound Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association helped nearly 100 local families this Christmas season through the 2020 Santa Cops program.

The program collects donations from the community and distributes gift cards and other donations to local underprivileged families during the holiday season each year. FMPD announced Friday that 87 families, including 253 children, will have a brighter Christmas through the program. Nearly 600 gift cards and more than 70 cash and check donations were distributed.

“From the bottom of our hearts, thank you to everyone who donated!” the department said in a social media post.