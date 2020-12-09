Police investigating the killing of the famous Argyle Turkey

The Argyle Police Department is investigating a report from a witness who said she saw a man kill the locally beloved Argyle Turkey before throwing him in his car and drive away.

The witness, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that a little after 8 a.m. Wednesday she was driving on Frenchtown Road approaching the Hwy 377 intersection, which is the time of day and location where the Argyle Turkey is often seen delaying traffic and harassing Argyle Auto Care customers. The witness said she saw a champagne-colored older sedan stopped at an angle on Frenchtown and another car stopped right behind it, so she went to pass.

As she passed, she saw two guinea hens “going nuts in the road,” and when she got around the car, she noticed “turkey wings flapping like crazy and feathers flying.” She couldn’t believe what she saw next, which was a man who “looked very mad,” holding the turkey and twisting its neck — apparently killing it — before throwing the turkey in the backseat of his car. The witness said she didn’t know if the man struck the turkey with his car before she got there.

The witness has spoken to the Argyle Police Department and the local game warden about the incident. Argyle Police Chief Emmitt Jackson confirmed that the department is investigating, but couldn’t release more information yet.

The Argyle Turkey — some call him Tom, others call him George — has been hanging around town for years. In honor of Thanksgiving, he agreed to a rare interview with The Cross Timbers Gazette just last month.