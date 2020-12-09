Denton County reports another record-breaking COVID-19 case count

Denton County Public Health reported 716 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, again setting a new record for the most cases reported in a single day, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to surge locally.

Of the 716 new cases, 564 are active, and DCPH also reported 258 new recoveries. There are now 7,786 active cases in the county. That number was 6,194 one week ago and 3,424 one month ago.

“Today’s report, like other record-breaking days Denton County has experienced recently, simply illustrates the reality of this infection,” said Dr. Matt Richardson, DCPH Director. “Masks, distancing, and the forthcoming vaccines are the vehicles that will take us to normalcy in 2021, but we must do our part now to ease the burden on our stressed hospitals and ICUs.”

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Denton on Friday at North Central Texas College’s exchange parking garage at 319 East Sycamore St., beginning at 8 a.m. Eligible community members must reside in Denton County, pre-register by calling 940-349-2585, and have not previously tested positive for COVID-19.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results

For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.