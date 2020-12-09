Hudspeth elected to be Denton’s next mayor

Gerard Hudspeth was elected mayor of Denton on Tuesday night.

According to unofficial results from the Denton County Elections Office, Hudspeth defeated Keely Briggs with 53.2% of the 15,870 votes cast in the runoff election.

There were two other Denton runoff elections decided Tuesday night. Paul Meitzer defeated Jim Mann for Place 6 on the Denton City Council with 52.5% of the vote, and Connie Baker defeated Ronnie Anderson with 59.9% of the vote for District 2.

The runoff was held this week because in the Nov. 3 General Election, none of the candidates in those Denton races received more than 50% of the vote.