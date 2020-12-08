Mural honoring local ball players now complete

The new Gerault Park playground mural honoring local ball players is now complete, the town of Flower Mound announced Tuesday.

Located at 1200 Gerault Road, the artwork — created by artists Brent McMahan of Path Studios and Sherry Trusty — includes 21 local baseball and softball players who graduated from either Marcus or Flower Mound High School, played ball in some capacity beyond high school and gave back to the community in some way, according to the news release from the town. From the vast number of player nominations that were received from coaches and community members, a subcommittee was formed to review and choose athletes that best embodied the criteria.

A list of players represented in the artwork is below:

Flower Mound High School

Connor Wanhanen

Craig Italiano

Kyle Johnston

Tim Millard

Zach Neal

Jason Carswell

Billy Leech

Taylor Hoagland

Alison Baird

Lauren Kennewell

Annelise Oswalt

Marcus High School