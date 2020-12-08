Burgess champions anti-doping law

U.S. Congressman Michael C. Burgess (R-TX) praised this week the Rodchenkov Anti-Doping Act, a bill he introduced nearly two years ago that was signed into law on Friday.

The Rodchenkov Anti-Doping Act (RADA) is named for Dr. Grigory Rodchenkov, the Russian whistleblower who exposed his country’s state-sponsored doping scandal, according to a news release from Burgess’ office. The bill is meant to punish cheaters, provide restitutions to victims and protect whistleblowers.

“Athletes, like Katie Uhlaender, should not be worried about the potential of losing a medal due to doping fraud,” Burgess said in a statement. “Yet, the World Anti-Doping Agency gave Russia a free pass for its state-sponsored doping scandal in 2014, clearly conveying that leaders of international sport governance refuse to uphold the integrity of competition. This law will restore the integrity of international sport competition and uphold the rule of law around the world.”