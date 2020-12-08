Highland Village discourages decorating trees along roads

The city of Highland Village is discouraging residents from decorating trees along public streets in the city.

Unlike neighboring towns like Flower Mound — which has embraced residents’ desire to spread Christmas cheer by decorating S.T.A.R.s (Sad Trees Along Roadways) — Highland Village will be removing such decorations. The city posted on social media Monday that city code prohibits placing privately owned items, such as holiday decorations, in the public right-of-way.

“Besides, it’s just not safe,” the social media post said, adding that Code Enforcement employees will be taking down such decorations. The post got a lot of attention from residents, who commented with Grinch GIFs and comparisons to Flower Mound’s S.T.A.R.s.

“Not to be a complete Scrooge, if you want to see holiday decorations in other places, watch here for the Parade of Lights Holiday Lighting Contest winners,” the city said in the social media post.