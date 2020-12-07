Active COVID-19 cases in Denton County top 7,000

Denton County Public Health announced Monday that 592 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Denton County, 386 of which are active, bringing the active case total past 7,000 for the first time.

The active cases in Denton County have doubled in less than a month. On Nov. 7, DCPH reported 3,331 active cases, less than half of Monday’s total. Listed below are the dates when the county first reached active case milestones, illustrating just how quickly cases have risen in the last month:

1,000 active cases: June 21

2,000: July 4

3,000: July 30

4,000: Nov. 18

5,000: Nov. 24

6,000: Dec. 2

7,000: Dec. 7

The number of total recoveries is nearing 20,000 in Denton County, and the death toll remains at 158.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Denton on Friday at North Central Texas College’s exchange parking garage at 319 East Sycamore St., beginning at 8 a.m. Eligible community members must reside in Denton County, pre-register by calling 940-349-2585, and have not previously tested positive for COVID-19.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results

For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.