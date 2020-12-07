Local groups raise $4k for Santa Cops

Flower Mound Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association and the Summit Club of Flower Mound raised more than $4,000 on Sunday for the Flower Mound Santa Cops program.

Santa Cops collects donations from the community and will use them to take local underprivileged children Christmas shopping with a Flower Mound police officer. FMCPAAA’s usual fundraiser had to be canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, so members put together a different fundraising event over the weekend called “Hot Dogs for Gift Cards.” Residents brought gift cards to donate to the Santa Cops program and received hot dogs, chips and a candy cane in return.

“Their efforts and the tremendous generosity shown by our residents will ensure a brighter Christmas morning for some of our Flower Mound families,” the Flower Mound Police Department said in a social media post on Monday.