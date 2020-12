Construction is expected to begin next on a new park in the Canyon Falls subdivision.

The approved master plan for the Canyon Falls Park includes a playground and pavilion, restrooms, basketball court, splash pad, trails and parking, according to a spokesperson for the town of Flower Mound. It will be located near the eastern edge of the Canyon Falls community, south of the Stonecrest Road/Oak Knoll Road intersection.

Construction is anticipated to be completed in January 2022.