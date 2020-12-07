Hound Mound to get new parking lot, restrooms, crosswalk

Construction on several improvements to the Hound Mound Dog Park will begin next month, according to the town of Flower Mound.

The project at the dog park, 1202 South Garden Ridge Blvd., will include an additional parking lot, restroom facility and pedestrian ADA accessible crosswalk with flashers. The restroom facility and parking lot will be located across Garden Ridge Boulevard and connect to the existing trail system in Heritage Park and the Hound Mound, according to a town spokesperson.

Construction is anticipated to wrap up in the spring.