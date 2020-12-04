Denton County recognizes former Argyle Mayor Don Moser

The Denton County Commissioners Court this week thanked and congratulated former Argyle Mayor Don Moser for his recent years of service.

The official court proclamation recognized Moser for his service from May 2017 until he resigned in July for health reasons. Soon after he was first elected, Moser was diagnosed with metastasized prostate cancer, and since then he has been receiving treatment and raising awareness and funds to assist others fighting cancer.

The proclamation also recognized Moser for the town improvements he advocated for during his time of service, including getting railroad quiet crossings — which are coming soon — the hiring of Police Chief Emmitt Jackson, Crawford Road improvements — which begin this month — an increased tax exemption for seniors and the disabled, and more.

“The Denton County Commissioners Court would like to hereby proclaim sincere appreciation to Mayor Donald Moser for his three and one-half years of dedicated service to the Town of Argyle and its citizens, and would like to extend our best wishes to him for continued success, happiness, and good health in the years to come,” the proclamation reads.

Moser was present during the proclamation at Tuesday’s meeting and thanked the Court, his wife, Terri, and the residents of Argyle.

“It was an honor and a pleasure to serve the citizens of Argyle,” Moser said. “We gave our full dedication to the things that Argyle needed and the changes that were made.”