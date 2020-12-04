Local groups offer ‘Hot Dogs for Gift Cards’ to benefit Santa Cops

On Sunday, the Flower Mound Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association, in partnership with the Summit Club of Flower Mound, is offering hot dogs in exchange for gift cards for the Flower Mound Santa Cops program.

Santa Cops collects donations from the community and will use them to take local underprivileged children Christmas shopping with a Flower Mound police officer. FMCPAAA’s usual fundraiser had to be canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, so it and the Summit Club are working together for a new fundraising effort this weekend, according to a news release from the organizations.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, residents can bring a gift card for the Santa Cops program to the northeast corner of the Kroger parking lot, 2709 Cross Timbers Road, and receive a free hot dog, chips and a candy cane for each gift card. FMCPAAA is requesting gift cards from Target, Kohl’s, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Academy or Best Buy of values between $5-$50. Visa or MasterCard gift cards will also be accepted, as will cash, which will be used to purchase gift cards.

If you can’t make it during that time on Sunday, you can make a donation at summitclub.org. The club will match 10% of all cash donations made, whether in-person or online, through Dec. 7.

“We just want to make this the best Santa Cops Christmas ever,” said Claudio Forest, Summit Club president.