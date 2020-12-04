Foodie Friday: Fiori Italian Restaurant & Bar

If you haven’t had the pleasure of meeting Sam and Michael Billelo yet at Fiori Italian Restaurant & Bar, here’s a little backstory on these wildly talented brothers.

Sam and Michael come from what you might call a “restaurant dynasty.” They spent time at their great-uncle Sal’s restaurant in New York. And their father and grandmother, Josephine, currently operate what has been called the best Italian restaurant in Phoenix, Arizona.

They spent the majority of their youth in the kitchen learning their grandmother’s recipes and have now opened up their own restaurant here in Flower Mound where they’re sharing her recipes and some unique recipes of their own with our community.

This week we got to try out some of their new recipes including one of their new and exciting menu items – New York Style Pizza!

Fiori recently had a state-of-the-art pizza oven installed which perfectly cooks your pizza according to Brooklyn-style standards. They offer pizza as special menu items throughout the week, so keep your eye out for them and order them ASAP because they are served in limited quantities.

Other menu items we got to try this week included some of their seasonal items like their Butternut Squash Ravioli, their Pumpkin Cavatelli, and a Gorgonzola Wedge.

Some of their other menu items we always love to enjoy include the Chicken Fettucine Alfredo (my wife’s favorite) and Spaghetti & Meatballs.

Fiori has also revamped their cocktail menu with 12 new cocktails. And speaking of their bar, we’d recommend you take advantage of some of their weekly specials including 1/2 off bottles of wine on Wednesdays and their Happy Hour Monday-Friday from 3:00-6:00pm and Sundays from 3:00-9:00pm.

Visit Fiori soon to check out their seasonal menu and to try out their new pizzas! And, of course, say hello to Sam and Michael for us!

*Fiori Italian Restaurant & Bar is located at 1221 Flower Mound Road Suite 100, Flower Mound TX, 75028.