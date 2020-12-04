Dr. Anna Broadnax: A doctor who believes in time with her patients

Dr. Anna Broadnax doesn’t mind spending extra time with her patients. If someone needs 30 minutes for their visit, she gives them that time. If providing the right care takes an hour, then that’s what she’ll do.

“I tell my patients all the time, ‘You need the time that you need,’” Dr. Broadnax said with a laugh.

It doesn’t take more than one appointment to notice for yourself that patients at Broadnax Primary Care in Flower Mound are being treated like people — not just another number in a waiting room.

AT BPC, Dr. Broadnax can help with everything from annual wellness visits and chronic disease management to strep throat, mental health, weight management, and more. She takes her time, educating patients every step of the way. And that medical model is leading to more and more people feeling healthy, happy, energized, involved in their wellness, and ready to live their lives to the fullest.

“I always wanted to do something where I could spend more time with people. It’s hard to do that in traditional models that support more of a pass-through concept,” Dr. Broadnax said. “I have really good relationships with my patients as a result. I know their families, their grandkids, and even their pets. That helps me identify better ways to help them.”

Dr. Broadnax earned undergraduate and graduate degrees from Bryn Mawr College, Barry University, and Johns Hopkins University. She earned her medical degree at Albany Medical College in Albany, New York, then completed her Family Medicine residency at West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, Illinois. She’s been seeking out ways to reinvent the healthcare wheel ever since.

“I love my patients and the relationships I have established with them,” Dr. Broadnax said. “It is what really keeps me going.”

Call 972-833-2163 or visit broadnaxpc.com.