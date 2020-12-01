FMFD to conduct prescribed burn on The Flower Mound

The Flower Mound Fire Department is planning to conduct a prescribed burn on The Flower Mound one afternoon in the next week.

The burn may be conducted on Thursday or Friday afternoon this week, or Monday or Tuesday afternoon next week (Dec. 7 or 8), depending on the weather.

The prescribed burn is being done in conjunction with The Mound Foundation to remove invasive plant species and to allow the natural prairie grass and wildflowers to thrive as spring approaches, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. The entire Mound will be burned and should take a few hours. The prescribed burn will also help reduce the fuel load and help in mitigating any uncontrolled wildland fires in this area.

Flower Mound Fire personnel are going door-to-door to notify residents and businesses near The Flower Mound, located on FM 3040 near FM 2499. During the prescribed burn, the Flower Mound Fire Department will have numerous firefighting apparatus and firefighters stationed throughout the neighborhood out of an overabundance of caution. Smoke is expected to remain light during this burn; however, anyone with health concerns is encouraged to remain indoors with the windows closed. If you require assistance, call the non-emergency line at 972-539-0525.

