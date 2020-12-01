New Double Oak police chief sworn in

Double Oak’s new police chief was sworn in on Tuesday.

Town Secretary Eileen Kennedy administered the Oath of Office to Ruben Rivas as Double Oak’s chief of police on Tuesday. Rivas has served in the DOPD for 15 years, most recently as police captain, and he replaces Derrick Watson, who left the position to be the police chief in Plainview.

“The town of Double Oak congratulates Chief Rivas and knows he and his staff will continue to do an outstanding job serving and protecting our community,” said Mayor Mike Donnelly.

During his tenure with Double Oak, Rivas has been appointed interim police chief twice. He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and is a Texas Commission Law Enforcement Master Peace Officer.