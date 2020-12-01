Double Oak is the safest city in Texas, study says

Double Oak was recently rated the safest city among 655 cities of all sizes in Texas in a new study.

AdvisorSmith, a small business research website, recently published a study analyzing violent and property crimes all around the state. Crime scores were calculated for each city and town in Texas, and they were ranked to find the safest places in Texas.

Double Oak ranked No. 1 among small cities (places with less than 10,000 residents) with a crime score of 5.8, which is lower than the No. 1 midsize and large cities in Texas. The statewide average crime score for small cities is 44.

Double Oak’s violent crime rate was 4.8 per 1,000 residents, which is about half of the small-city average of 9.9 per 1,000, and its property crime rate was 0.9 per 1,000, which was much lower than the small-city average of 17.6 per 1,000.

Other local towns and cities also scored well in the study. Highland Village ranked No. 11 among midsize cities with a crime score of 13.8, and Flower Mound ranked No. 16 with a crime score of 15.3. Argyle ranked No. 38 among small cities with a crime score of 14.3.