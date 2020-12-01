Flower Mound’s Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony set for Saturday

The town of Flower Mound will host its annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Saturday evening, but it will be missing a major aspect of the event from years past.

The event is scheduled for 6-7 p.m. at the Community Activity Center, 1200 Gerault Road. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the annual parade portion of the event has been canceled, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. But there will be lots of holiday cheer at the tree lighting ceremony portion, with safer activities such as a walk-through light display with several Christmas-themed inflatables.

Children will have the opportunity to take pictures with Santa, who will have a Plexiglas barrier between him and the kiddos, to increase safety. At the conclusion of the event, town officials will flip the switch, illuminating the CAC’s new Christmas tree for the first time. Attendees are encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing during the event, and to park at the CAC and the adjacent Gerault Park.