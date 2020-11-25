Lakeside to host extended Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

Lakeside DFW announced Wednesday that it will host an extended Lakeside Music Series and Tree Lighting Ceremony on Tuesday, in place of the canceled Fourth Annual Lakeside Holiday Event.

“In years past, the Lakeside Holiday Event has included a variety of family friendly activities such as bounce houses, face painting, balloon animals, meeting Santa, and visiting each of the Lakeside shops for special holiday goodies,” said Rebecca Everitt, Development Partner for Realty Capital Management. “As the master developer of Lakeside, we have decided to cancel the typical Lakeside Holiday Event for the safety of our community.”

Due to the cancelation of the Lakeside Holiday Event, the season-ending, Christmas-infused Lakeside Music Series will be a four-hour event and will feature two different performers, according to a news release from Lakeside DFW. Chaz Marie will take the stage at 5 p.m. and Jon Christopher Davis will perform after the 7 p.m. Tree Lighting Ceremony. Expect to hear a variety of your favorite holiday tunes. Be sure to bring blankets and fold-up chairs as usual. Social distancing will be in effect.

“Since we are unable to host the Lakeside Holiday Event as usual, our goal is to bring joy to our residents and the Flower Mound community and rekindle their spirits in these difficult times. We are excited we found a way to safely celebrate the holiday season despite the circumstances,” said Jimmy Archie, master developer of Lakeside.

Pleasures Past Carriages has available bookings for horse-drawn carriage rides throughout Lakeside during the holiday season. You can book your carriage ride here: www.pleasurespastcarriages.com.