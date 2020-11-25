Annual United Way Gala postponed until May

Due to the continuing surge of the COVID-19 pandemic in Denton County forecast to extend into January following the holidays, United Way of Denton County has announced the rescheduling of its signature UNITED Tribute Gala from Jan. 16 to May 8.

With the health and safety of the community in mind, and after consulting with Denton County Judge Andy Eads and Denton County Public Health Department Director Dr. Matt Richardson, the Executive Board of United Way of Denton County made the decision to reschedule the event at its meeting last week, according to a news release from the organization. The event will still be held at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center.

“Like so much of what we do at United Way of Denton County, the decision to reschedule UNITED Tribute was based on our mission to positively impact lives across Denton County,” explained Gary Henderson, United Way of Denton County President & CEO. “Moving the event will certainly have short-term financial consequences on our organization and the county-wide work we do, but we are committed to not contributing to the community spread of the COVID-19 virus.”

Over the years, UNITED Tribute has grown to be Denton County’s largest fundraising event with over 1,100 people in attendance last year, according to UWDC. The event celebrates the companies and individuals who contribute to positive change in the Denton County community. The much-anticipated entertainment is the Dancing with Our Stars competition featuring community volunteers as dancers. This year the event will also celebrate the mobilization of over $9 million in COVID-19 resources and services for recovery.

More information on UNITED Tribute is available at www.UnitedTribute.org.