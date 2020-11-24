In Memoriam: Duncan Anderson Bender

We are saddened to relay the sudden passing of Duncan Anderson Bender, son of Jay and Risa Bender, and brother of Haley Bender. Those that have had the honor of knowing Duncan understood he was the pure embodiment of bravery, kindness, and joy. Quick to greet all with a smile and outstretched arms, he never knew a stranger and had the ability to make others smile with just a look or a tiny smirk. Notable was his love for all things joyous, but especially music. Whether he was listening to Taylor Swift on the car radio, or composing fantastical solos on his piano, there was not a single day in his life without music. Despite spending time in and out of medical facilities for various procedures, he held no self-pity or anger in his heart. He overcame adversity with optimism and courage and inspired those around him to do the same. Duncan’s legacy will continue in the hearts of his family and friends and through his role as the inspiration for the founding of The New Transitions Center in Roanoke, Texas. The Center was created to enhance the lives of young adults with special needs and the loved ones who support them. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in his memory to The New Transitions Center.