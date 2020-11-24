FMPD Bike Unit raising funds for gifts for Cook Children’s patients

The Flower Mound Police Department Bike Unit is hosting its annual fundraiser for longterm patients at Cook Children’s Medical Center.

Due to COVID-19, the Bike Unit was unable to host its annual State Fair event for Cook Children’s patients, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. Instead, the Bike Unit is holding a fundraiser to purchase games, crafts and gifts for the kids who will remain at the hospital during the holidays.

Residents can purchase a “Cycle for a Cause” T-shirt or make a donation by filling out the order form. All order forms and payments should be returned to the Flower Mound Police Department, 4150 Kirkpatrick Lane, by Dec. 4.