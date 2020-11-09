Wine bar coming to Flower Mound

A new wine bar will open early next year in the Lakeside development in south Flower Mound.

Realty Capital Management, master developer of Lakeside, announced Monday that CLINK Wine Bar and Bites is coming to The Shops at Lakeside. Owned and operated by sommelier Laura Black, a Flower Mound resident, CLINK will be a neighborhood wine bar that will serve 16 wines on tap, four beers on tap, other wines by the glass or bottle as well as some interesting beer and cider options. Tapas style plates or “bites” such as charcuterie boards, flat breads, paninis, salads, and desserts will also be served. Wine and beer will be sold to go.

The menu will be rotating every two months, and the business will offer a variety of wine education classes and food and wine pairings led by a winemaker, winery representative or sommelier each month. It will also offer a wine delivery service, and it will have a walk-in wine cellar, a private room that can be rented out for special events and an outdoor patio.

“CLINK will have a similar feel to a wine bar located in Napa, California, but with a mid-century modern twist. It will be bright and airy with interesting finishes,” Black said. “We worked extremely closely with our interior designer to create a beautiful space that people want to keep coming back to.”

CLINK will be open from 4-10 p.m. every day, except it’ll stay open until 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights. It’ll be closed on Mondays.

“I am thrilled to be opening CLINK Wine Bar in Lakeside,” Black said. “Wine is about community. It is meant to be shared with family or friends while enjoying moments big and small. My job is to find you a great glass or bottle to enjoy that enriches your experience.”

Jimmy Archie, managing director for Realty Capital Management, said that a neighborhood wine bar has been one of the most requested new amenities among Lakeside residents.

“Throughout the pandemic, Laura’s persistence in pursuit of her dream of opening CLINK has been remarkable,” Archie said. “Her attention to detail and knowledge of the wine industry is something we can’t wait for her customers to experience.”

CLINK plans to open by March 2021 and will be located at 2601 Lakeside Parkway.