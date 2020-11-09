Local paramedics deployed to El Paso, Panhandle

Local personnel with Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 (formerly known as Argyle Fire District) were recently deployed to El Paso and the Texas Panhandle to assist with COVID-19 relief.

Cody Miller, division chief of EMS and training, just returned home from El Paso, where he served in a command-level position as a Medical Incident Support Team member for the Emergency Medical Task Force, according to the ESD. Miller assisted in the relief of the overwhelmed hospital system in the El Paso region by helping move and relocate patients via medical transport plane to other hospitals in order to make room for patients in the overflowing hospitals of El Paso.

Also, two ESD members were deployed with an ESD ambulance to the town Claude in the Texas Panhandle to assist overwhelmed EMS agencies with 911 services, according to the ESD. As members of the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council, the ESD has multiple members that are certified to respond to medical-related disasters.