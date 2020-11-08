LETTER: Respecting the Stars and Stripes

As Veteran’s Day approaches, I’d like to take this opportunity to remind everyone the importance of honoring the American flag.

My father, John E. Monaco, who is 95 years old, was a Staff Sergeant in the 12th Armored Division with General Patton’s 3rd Army in WW2 and is a survivor of the Battle of the Bulge.

Growing up in a large family of eight children, our father taught us the importance of the American flag and how to properly honor it. He also instilled upon us that Freedom Is Not Free! My father, and many others, fought for our country and continue to fight for the freedoms we have today.

Flag etiquette was established to honor and pay tribute to our nation and history.

Here are just a few important examples:

The flag may be displayed 24 hours a day only if it is properly illuminated during the hours of darkness.

When displaying a flag vertically or horizontally, the stars should be to the observer’s left.

The flag should never touch anything beneath it, such as the ground, floor or water.

When a flag is tattered, it is no longer fit to serve as a symbol of our country. It should be destroyed by being burned in a dignified manner. You can contact the local Boy Scouts or other organizations to have the flag disposed of properly.

The American flag is an important part of what makes citizens proud to be American. This is why we feel the need to remind others the importance of showing respect for the history and sacrifices this national symbol represents.

Dad, you are, and ALWAYS will be, OUR HERO! Thank you for your sacrifice and service to this beautiful country.

Mary Monaco McGuire

Flower Mound, TX