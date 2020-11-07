Have tires, will travel at Tread Connection

The hassle of taking a car into a brick-and-mortar auto shop for new tires is over thanks to a new innovative company in our area.

Tread Connection, owned by brothers Scott and Jon Adamson and Scott’s son Nathan, combines a passion for cars with a desire to build a family business and save people time by bringing tires to homes and businesses.

“Convenience has never grown old and we never thought of tires as a convenience,” said Scott, a military veteran who like Jon and Nathan are car enthusiasts in part thanks to their drag racing father Roger.

As an independent tire dealer, Tread Connection offers every major tire brand to fit all makes and models. The van (workstation) is specially-designed with touchless equipment introduced by Corghi, one of the best brands in the tire equipment business.

“That’s big with car enthusiasts or anyone driving on expensive wheels that can run into the thousands each,” said Scott, whose franchise officially opened for business Oct. 26. “A touchless system is huge for folks who don’t want their wheels messed up.”

Each order includes a sensor check on the tire pressure monitoring system and every tire is scanned with individual reports on the treadwear electronically sent directly to the customer. This will be especially helpful to business fleet managers where pictures of each vehicle’s license plate are matched with scans of each vehicle’s tires.

The Adamson’s franchise is among only 50 nationwide for a company that started in North Carolina in 2016 and sold its first franchise in 2018. Scott and Jon will continue to work full-time at an area Fortune 500 business service company while Nathan will use his associate degree in automotive technology and experience working for Jaguar/Land Rover and later Christian Brothers to handle the daily work. His mom and Scott’s wife Christina will take care of the office duties.

To discuss your needs or schedule an appointment, call 469-679-2037 or visit treadconnection.com/flowermound.

