Grill This BBQ Supply coming to Highland Village

What started six years ago as a hobby in Denton has grown so much it has turned into a separate business about to open in Highland Village.

Grill This BBQ Supply had been located within Outdoor Living Pool and Patio adjacent to Guyer High School. With the sale of that location the parent company moved next door. This created the perfect time to split off and open a standalone grill store. The location between Walmart and LA Fitness was selected for Grill This BBQ Supply due to its centralized location to the southern Denton County area.

“The love of barbeque especially in North Texas has become so big that even as a hobby we are getting more clients by the day, thus we wanted the grill store to be a one stop shop for all BBQ needs,” said Tanner Hill. He and brother David Buenrostro are managing Grill This BBQ Supply which they plan to open this month in time for holiday shopping.

“The goal is to be able to offer numerous options for all of our customers to create the ultimate BBQ experience,” Tanner said.

Grill This BBQ Supply will feature everything from grills, smokers, award winning seasonings, hundreds of accessories, and even cutlery to slice briskets and patio furniture and custom outdoor kitchens – basically anything to make the outdoor experience better.

“At Grill This we will be able to design and build outdoor kitchens from basic to very elaborate,” David added.

Once the pandemic is over the facility will host barbeque classes, demonstrations and competitions. Eventually it will be able to handle repairs and grill cleanings.

Ironically, the pandemic has been a perfect time for such a business to open as more and more people are staying home and cooking more both indoors and outdoors.

“We’re very blessed to say barbeque and anything outdoors has really blown up,” Tanner said.

