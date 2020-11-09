ResponsiveEd accepting applications for the 2021-22 school year

ResponsiveEd announced last week that it has begun the application period one month earlier due to increased demand at their Texas College Preparatory Academy schools in Texas and Arkansas, 12 of which are in Dallas-Fort Worth.

Founders Classical Academies, iSchool High Schools, Quest Collegiate Academies, and Classical Academies each offer a unique educational model with a slightly different instructional approach. Learning options range from a K-12 classical model of instruction to a mostly online mastery-based education, each designed to meet the learning needs of students. Despite the different methods of instruction, all ResponsiveEd schools teach students the importance of character and build successful adults in preparation for higher education and a competitive job market.

“Open-enrollment is an exciting time for our schools and for the communities we serve,” said Executive Vice President of School Operations Mary Ann Duncan, Ed.D. “The newly extended enrollment window allows families to investigate the available college preparatory options we offer and apply at the best school for them. We encourage families to apply as soon as possible because the deadline of January 15, is closer than you think.”

Interested families are encouraged to call 844-860-9090 to speak to an enrollment specialist or schedule a tour. For more information or to begin the enrollment process online, please visit responsiveed.com/enroll. Applications will be accepted through Jan. 15.

ResponsiveEd is a non-profit public charter school operator headquartered in Lewisville that operates more than 75 schools throughout Texas and Arkansas. In DFW, ResponsiveEd operates 15 brick-and-mortar public charter schools with nearly 7,500 students and an all-online iSchool Virtual Academy with more than 3,000 enrolled students. For more information, go to ResponsiveEd.com.