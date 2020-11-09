News from Double Oak Town Hall — November 2020

Greetings from Town Hall,

Veterans Day November 11

On this special day, let us honor and thank our Nation’s veterans for their service. Please take a moment to remember these great Americans and God Bless them all.

Thank You Chief Watson

Police Chief Derrick Watson is heading to West Texas and will begin his new position as police chief of Plainview, TX on Dec. 1.

Chief Watson started his career with the town on June 22, 2009 and his last day will be Monday, November 30, 2020.

On behalf of the entire town, we want to thank Chief Watson for his commitment, dedication and leadership. He has honorably and proudly served and protected our citizens and businesses for 11 years. We are grateful for all he has done, and he will be missed.

The town council will discuss the police chief position at the next council meeting.

Upper Trinity and Cross Timbers Water Open Board Seats

Former Mayor Dick Cook has served as Double Oak’s appointed UTRWD Director for many years. As with all things he does, Dick has done a wonderful job representing our town and supporting the mission of the UTRWD. Dick has decided it’s time to retire and do other things.

If you have an interest in being considered for an appointment, please contact Town Secretary Eileen Kennedy. Here is the link to UTRWD website: utrwd.com. Mayor Cook, the town of Double Oak sincerely thanks you for all your years of service.

There is also an open director seat on the Cross Timbers Water Supply Corporation. Double Oak resident Susan Crawford has served as a Board of Director for 10 years. Susan is a highly respected professional engineer, and her knowledge has been a tremendous asset to CTWSC.

If you have an interest in serving on the CTWSC Board, please contact Town Secretary Eileen Kennedy. Here is the link to CTWSC website: crosstimberswater.com. Susan, the town of Double Oak sincerely thanks you for your service.

On behalf of the Double Oak Town Council and Employees,

Thank you to our Veterans and Happy Thanksgiving!