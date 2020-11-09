Bartonville Town Update — November 2020

Warm Greetings from Bartonville as the 2020 Holiday Season begins!

We are so excited that the Bartonville Police Department is again engaged with the Blue Santa program! This program is an opportunity for Bartonville residents to help provide a happy holiday to those in need in our community.

If you want to participate, stop by Town Hall after November 17th (during posted business hours), and select an ornament that indicates a child’s requested gift or need. Monetary donations and grocery store gift cards are also accepted. All items must be returned to Town Hall no later than Monday, December 14, 2020. If you have any questions, please call 817-693-5280. Thank you in advance for your generosity.

We want to shout out a special thank you to Justin Lineberger, who not only rebuilt the Little Free Library at Town Hall for his Eagle Scout Project, but also built an additional Little Free Library for children along with two new benches. The Town appreciates his leadership and the hours he dedicated to this project. Justin serves as an example to the youth of our community through his high level of personal achievement, leadership, and community service in becoming an Eagle Scout. Stop by the Little Free Libraries to take a book, bring a book to share, or enjoy reading a book on one of the new benches.

Maybe you have noticed a few changes around town. Our Police Department, together with the Crime Control and Prevention District, has purchased Flock Safety Cameras. This is an additional tool for our police, expanding the proverbial neighborhood watch. Fourteen license plate reading cameras have been installed throughout our community. The motion-activated cameras only capture still-images of license plates of cars entering and exiting Bartonville. This information is then securely stored, only accessible by police for official police business.

As we approach the holiday season, please be mindful of flu season and our continuing fight against COVID-19. I encourage all residents to continue practicing social distancing, use facial coverings, and employ hygiene measures that can help lessen the spread in our community. If you are traveling, please complete a Close Patrol request form at townofbartonville.com/vacation so that officers can ensure your home’s safety while you are out of town.

Last, a friendly reminder that Town Hall will be closed Wednesday, November 11 in observation of Veterans Day as well as Thursday and Friday, November 26-27 for Thanksgiving.

Thank you to the men and women who have selflessly served or are serving our great country, and I wish everyone a healthy, happy, and safe Thanksgiving.