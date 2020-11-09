Mitchell: Denton County residents are the best!

The outpouring of prayers and “get well” wishes from so many of you were humbling and ever so appreciated during my recent bout with COVID-19.

I have returned to the office to continue working on your behalf to get county business completed in Precinct 3, as well as across Denton County as we start a new fiscal year and continue our mission in helping our residents through business grants, food initiatives, eviction prevention assistance and more.

To date, we have given 103 grants to Denton County non-profits totaling $3.3 million, much of which has been related to food. We are also in our 12th week of delivering 25 lb. boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables to 15 food pantries and churches in our larger cities of Lewisville, Denton and Carrollton as well as our smaller communities from Ponder to Sanger to Aubrey. We have delivered almost 20,000 of these boxes as part of our Feeding Denton County initiative.

We also recently approved a grant to make sure our families in need have plentiful milk, additional protein and a turkey or ham for the holidays. And we’re making sure there will be something special for the kids as well.

Also, with the CARES Act funds from the U.S. Department of the Treasury, we have worked with the United Way of Denton County and nine area agencies to provide eviction prevention, helping 2,699 households stay in their homes at a cost of $3.8 million. In the third week of October, we helped 200 households in a single week, double the number in June. So as you can see, the need has grown.

And, as I’ve mentioned before, we have supported our businesses with $35 million in grants to help them recover losses incurred from the COVID-19 pandemic.

We have all faced challenges these last 10 months and continue to deal with the complexities of living our lives in the middle of a pandemic. As we go into the last few months of 2020, I wish each of you and your families a happy, healthy season.

This year has not been easy for anyone but I truly believe, together, we can help each other through. That is what you did for me and I sincerely thank you!

Denton County Office closures in November

Denton County offices will be closed on Wednesday, Nov. 11, for Veteran’s Day and on Thursday, Nov. 26, and Friday, Nov. 27, for Thanksgiving. Please feel free to visit our website at dentoncounty.gov for information, send us an email or give us a call.

Round Up Of Local Events

7th Annual Veteran’s Day Relay and Ceremony: Wednesday, Nov. 11, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Flower Mound CAC, 1200 Gerault Road, Flower Mound. Veterans and their family members will follow a 32-mile course throughout Flower Mound. The event will begin with a speech to kick the relay off! Each relay runner will run approximately one to two mile sections, commemorating our nation’s veterans and their service by carrying the American flag. The course will start and end at the Flower Mound Community Activity Center. For more information, visit flower-mound.com or call 972-874-3627.

Dorothy’s Dash 5K Run/Walk: Saturday, Nov. 14, 7 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Bakersfield Park, 1201 Duncan Lane, Flower Mound. Former Town of Flower Mound employee Dorothy Walkup lost her battle with Multiple Sclerosis on Nov. 16, 2004. This event is to honor her while assisting the Texas Chapter of the Multiple Sclerosis Society in Dorothy’s honor. Participants this year may choose to run Dorothy’s Dash in person or virtually! For more information and to register, visit flower-mound.com/dorothysdash.

Cruise on the Square Monthly Car Show: Saturday, Nov. 14, 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Awards at 6:00 p.m. 400 Parker Square, Flower Mound. Registration $15 per car. Open to all makes/models of cars, trucks & motorcycles. 972-410-2001.

Concert in the Park(ing lot): Friday, Nov. 20, 7:30 to 9 p.m., Rosana Eckert Quartet playing jazz and Christmas classics. The Shops at Highland Village, 1701 Shoal Creek, Highland Village. Guests can park and sit outside of their vehicles in a vacant spot next to their car. Parking spaces will utilize social distancing and is first-come, first-serve. Check-in will start at 5:30 p.m. Concert goers can order take out from the nearby restaurants. They are $10 per vehicle, and all proceeds for this event will go to Kids Kastle. Buy a ticket and be entered to win a $50 gift card to the merchant of their choice. Winners announced at each show. Tickets are limited, so get yours soon! highlandvillage.org/1035/Concert-in-the-Parking-lot

Tri-Town Amazing Race: Saturday, Nov. 21, 8 a.m. check-in, 9 a.m. start time. Doubletree Ranch Park, 310 Highland Village Road, Highland Village. For ages 8 and up. The race consists of twelve pit stop challenges consisting of physical or mental challenges. The stops are throughout Flower Mound, Highland Village and Lewisville. Prizes awarded for top three finishing teams and best costume. Register by November 13, at highlandvillage.org or call 972-317-7430

Farmers Market: Every Sunday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Highland Village Town Center parking lot at FM 407 and Highland Village Road. www.fourseasonsmarkets.com

American Red Cross Blood Drive: Select dates through 12/11. As COVID-19 intensifies, the American Red Cross needs blood donors more than ever. Come support our community effort in a safe environment that will include social distancing and registered donation times. Donors can receive a free antibody test for COVID-19. Visit link for dates and registration: redcrossblood.org

Connect With Us: Be sure and connect with Denton County on Facebook at www.facebook.com/DentonCountyTX and on Twitter @DentonCountyTX.

If you have any questions or comments, please let me hear from you. My email is [email protected] and my office number is 972-434-4780.