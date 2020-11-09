From the Desk of Andy Eads — November 2020

Election poll workers are one of the main reasons our elections are fair, accurate, accessible and fast. Each individual undergoes specialized training and spends hours, days and weeks ensuring the success of the election process.

With 46 early voting locations and 156 Election Day polling sites – not to mention a number of additional days for early voting, our Elections Administration significantly increased the ease and convenience of voting in Denton County.

Early voting total turnout percentage for this year’s election surpassed the total election turnout percent in 2016 at 67.36 percent to 64.69 percent.

Mail-in, in-person and curbside voting this year as well as the extra steps taken to ensure voting was safe for residents during this ongoing pandemic helped make this year’s presidential election one of the most prolific in voter participation.

I would also like to congratulate Sarah, one of our first-time voters, for exercising her right to vote recently in Lewisville. As someone who has an interest in politics, she proudly displayed her red, white and blue wallet and donned her flag tennis shoes while casting her first ballot. Immediately, she was greeted with cheers, thanks to our election poll workers.

Thank you to each of the individuals and to Elections Administration as a whole for their attention to detail and help in making a fundamental right a good experience for all.

Feeding Denton County families

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have worked closely with food pantries across Denton County to ensure our residents have the food they need for their families.

We are fortunate in a county with an estimated 906,532 residents and growing to have a strong relationship between our communities and the non-profits that serve them. From Metrocrest Services in Carrollton to the Denton Community Food Center in Denton and many in between, these non-profits work tirelessly to provide a well-rounded supply of food.

We have met weekly with our food pantry directors to use Denton County CARES funds to meet their needs. From expanding refrigeration capacity and purchasing refrigerated trucks to providing fresh fruits and vegetables, meat, milk, turkeys and hams for the holidays, the Denton County Commissioners Court has worked diligently to support our local food supply. We even suggested a grant to make sure there were cookies and other fun snacks for the younger family members.

As we prepare for this upcoming holiday season, please take a moment to keep these families in your thoughts and prayers. If you feel compelled, consider donating to your local food pantry.

We are fortunate in Denton County to have the opportunity to find food when we need it from many caring individuals who dedicate their time and energy to make sure no one goes hungry. Thank you for all you do.

A time to honor our Veterans

As Veteran’s Day fast approaches, we want to acknowledge our military members who make incredible sacrifices on our behalf to stand in the gap as the protectors of our freedom.

This year, our Denton County Veterans Service Office, along with Texas Woman’s University and the University of North Texas, collaborated on producing a Virtual Veterans Day Ceremony. They also worked together to produce a video to honor our veterans. It is set to release on Veteran’s Day, November 11.

We will share a link on social media so everyone wanting to participate in the virtual viewing will have that opportunity as well as showcase the video.

We also launched a new program for our veterans across Denton County to provide a note of thanks and appreciation for their service. Please take a moment to recognize the veterans in your life or feel free to send a note to Denton County Community Relations at 110 W. Hickory St., Denton, TX 76201, and we will make sure a veteran receives it.

We remember and continue to be grateful for our veterans and all they have contributed to secure our freedoms.

