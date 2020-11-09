Officials identify victim of fatal crash on I-35W in Argyle

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a young Denton County man as the victim in a fatal crash on I-35W in Argyle late last month.

The man was driving northbound on I-35W on the morning of Oct. 30 at a high rate of speed, according to the Argyle Police Department. The driver was unable to take evasive action before striking the back of a tractor-trailer, and his vehicle went under the trailer, causing his injuries.

Earl Easley, 22, of Krum, was pronounced dead at the hospital that night of blunt force injuries from the accident, according to the medical examiner’s office.