Denton County already has higher voter turnout rate than 2016

A higher percentage of registered voters in Denton County have already cast their ballots than in 2016, and thousands more votes are yet to be cast on Election Day.

During the extended early voting period this year that ended Friday, 380,848 Denton County residents voted, according to the county. That’s 67.4% of the 565,089 registered voters in the county. The overwhelming majority of those votes were cast in-person, as only 27,772 mail-in ballots had been received, as of Friday.

In 2016, there were 100,000 fewer registered voters in the county. During early voting then, about 240,000 people voted. Including Election Day, there was a total turnout rate of 63.9%, less than 300,000 people.

The local early voting numbers this year follow the trend for a historic election around the country and in Texas, which is on track for a record turnout. Nearly 10 million of 16.9 million registered voters in the state voted early, a 57.3% turnout rate with Election Day still to come. In 2016, when there were 15.1 million registered voters in Texas, a quarter of the 8.9 million votes were cast on Election Day, and the total turnout rate was 59.4%.

Click here for more information about how to vote locally on Tuesday. Polling sites will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and as long as you’re in line by 7 p.m., you will be able to vote. Unlike during early voting, Election Day voters must go to their precinct’s polling location to vote. Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Election Day and they must arrive by Wednesday to be eligible to be counted.