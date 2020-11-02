Construction on River Walk hotel goes vertical

Construction is progressing on a future hotel at Flower Mound’s River Walk.

The four-story, 67,868-square-foot Hilton’s Home2Suites River Walk-Extended Stay Hotel will contain 100 lodging rooms, a dining area, an indoor pool, exercise room, a small gathering area, plus approximately 1,200-square-feet of retail space and an outdoor patio area.

The hotel was approved by Flower Mound Town Council in late 2018, and it will be located south of The Courtyard by Marriott at the southwest corner of Central Park Avenue and River Walk Drive across from the River Walk Amphitheater and Farmer’s Market.

The hotel franchisee, Amisha Patel, said construction is expected to be complete in late summer or early fall 2021, as long as there are no delays caused by weather or other issues.