Business 114 to close in Roanoke

Business Hwy 114 will fully close next week in Roanoke for construction work, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Transportation.

The road will be closed in both directions from North Oak Street to Cannon Parkway (near Hwy 377) from 7 a.m. on Nov. 9 to 7 p.m. Nov. 17, according to TxDOT, because construction crews will be lowering the grade of the roadway at the Hwy 377 bridge. Drivers will be detoured around the closure.

The work is part of the $33.7 million project for reconstructing and widening Hwy 377 from a two-lane rural roadway to a four-lane divided roadway with raised medians and sidewalks in Roanoke. Additional left-turn lanes and traffic signals will be construction throughout the 1-mile project limits, and it is expected to be complete in late 2023.