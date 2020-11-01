In Memoriam: Timothy Wallace Mitchell

Timothy “Tim” Wallace Mitchell, age 81, of Highland Village, TX, went to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, September 2, 2020. Tim was born on September 17, 1938 in Walker, MN to parents Lester (d. 1973) and Marion Mitchell (d. 1986). Tim had 3 brothers, Charles “Chuck” William (Carol Ann) (d. 1995), Fay Gordon (Janet Rae), and Michael Merritt (Vera Elvira) (d. 1991). At the age of 13, Tim began to work and live on the Swenson Family’s Dairy Farm in Bemidji and worked there until the age of 17 when he enlisted in the Navy with his best friend Glen Marken (Connie) of Solway, MN. While stationed in San Diego, CA, he visited his Aunt Epie and Uncle Francis Kremer in El Monte, where across the street lived Harry (d. 1997) and Elsie (d. 1999) Ford and their only daughter, Denise Carole Ford (b. 1941). Tim was immediately smitten, and the feeling was mutual. They were engaged on March 29, 1959 and they were married November 6, 1959. Their daughter Kimberly “Kim” Gayle was born in 1960 and their son Thomas “Tom” Wayne was born in 1963 (d. 1998). Kim married Pete Silva in 1986 and had four children, Alexandria Denise Silva (Patrick Hayslip), Danielle Ann Kading (Samuel, daughters Scarlett Hope and Sloane Faith), Nicole Marie Klarmann (Joshua, son Cameron Avery), and Anthony Michael Silva. Tom married Liza Antossian and had a son Cameron Sevan (d. 2013) and settled in Chino Hills, CA. Liza became a second daughter to Tim and Denise, and a sister to Kim and Pete. Liza and daughter Corah Miller continue to live in Chino Hills. Tim and Denise settled in Rancho Cucamonga, CA in 1966, where they lived until 2004, when they moved to Highland Village, TX, to be closer to Kim, Pete, and their four grandkids. They were regularly visited by Liza, Cameron, and Corah, and made regular trips back to California to see friends and family. They owned their own tool repair business, Industrial Preventative Maintenance, I.P.M., for many years, until Tim went to work for Upland Unified School District as Lead Maintenance Man, retiring in 2004. He then started Tim’s Do-It-All, a handyman service, and dabbled in his workshop. Many people reached out for his services, but he always made time to help his family with various home projects. A few special things about Tim. He was known by many names, My Main Man, Dad, Papa, Poppi, Pops, and Great-Papa. He knew no strangers and had many extra kids in the friends of Kim and Pete and Tom and Liza. He was well-known in the local Starbucks for his regular order of Earl Grey Tea and a cinnamon twist pastry. Tim was a voracious reader, preferring crime novels, and he was a passionate country music fan, especially of Johnny Cash, and even had a guitar string that broke off Cash’s guitar at a concert, an item that he loved to show family and friends. He also loved John Wayne and Old Westerns. In his later years, Tim did competitive Mountain Biking and his many trophies adorn his home. Tim had personal struggles, losing his son Tom and grandson Cameron early in their lives to cancer. He never lost his faith and held tight to his family during these difficult times. Despite these challenges, he always wore a WWJD Bracelet, which he said meant, “Walk With Jesus Daily.” Tim was a man of true integrity and honesty who exemplified WWJD through his kindness, his helping hand, and service for every person he met in life. Tim’s most profound last words were, “I already know where I am going.”