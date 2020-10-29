3 more die of COVID-19 in Denton County

Denton County Public Health announced Thursday that three more county residents have died as a result of COVID-19, including the seventh and eighth residents of a Frisco nursing home to die of the novel coronavirus this week.

The deaths reported Thursday include a man in his 50s of Denton and two women, one in her 70s and one over 80, who resided at Saddle Brook Memory Care in Frisco. Six other residents of that facility have also died of the coronavirus this week, according to DCPH, which is working with the Saddle Brook leadership to reiterate state guidance for nursing and long-term care facilities experiencing COVID-19 cases.

“We ask for your thoughts and prayers for the family and friends of three community members who passed away from COVID-19,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “Please continue following public health recommendations to protect your family, friends, and yourself.”

DCPH also announced 126 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents, of which 102 are active, as well as 65 new recoveries. The countywide death toll is now at 130.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Flower Mound on Tuesday at Bakersfield Park, 1201 Duncan Lane, beginning at 8 a.m. Eligible community members are those who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, individuals 60 years and older, as well as individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results

For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.