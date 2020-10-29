Freeze warning issued for Denton County

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for Friday morning for several counties in the north and west areas of North Texas, including Denton County.

From 4-10 a.m. Friday, temperatures as low as 30 degrees are expected, and residents should take precautions to protect tender vegetation and turn off automatic sprinkler systems. This would be the first freeze of the season.

Friday morning will start out chilly but the temperature will warm up to the low 60s in the afternoon. Friday night will cool down to the low 50s.

The Saturday evening forecast looks good for trick-or-treaters, with temperatures in the 50s and 60s and no rain expected, according to the weather service.