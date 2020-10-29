Senior Talk DFW — Fall prevention is an everyday thing

As we begin to enjoy the fall season, let’s think about “falling.”

September 22nd was “Fall Prevention Day.” Fall Prevention is an “every” day thing. Falls are more dangerous than they seem. They can cause bruising, hip fractures and head injuries, and these accidents have the potential to be fatal.

Falling is NOT a normal part of aging! 1 in 4 Americans 65+ fall every year; every 11 seconds, an older adult is treated in an emergency room for a fall; and every 19 minutes an adult dies from a fall. (NCOA.org)

What are some of the contributing factors to falls? Physical risk factors: Eyesight changes and weakened muscle tone unless you are proactive to maintain it. Behavioral risk factors; things we do or don’t do such as use a walker or cane if recommended or wear an emergency button to call for help. Environmental risk factors; hazards in the home such as throw rugs which are trip hazards and no grab bars or chair in the shower.

There is a great Guide for Caregivers on the National Council on Aging website that provides information for prevention. It gives a point of reference for starting those conversations which are sometimes difficult and something you can print and leave for the older adult to read and consider in their timeframe. Want me to send a copy? Please reach out.

Prevention is the word! My Daddy just turned 88 and is a great example for me. He walks about a third of a mile three times a day and has over 3,000 consecutive days on his wi-fit for balance. He understands his mobility is his responsibility and he’s doing what he can to maintain it and stay healthy as long as possible.

