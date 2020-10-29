Flower Mound lacrosse prepares for successful season

The Flower Mound Lacrosse Association continues to make strides, and this year, has enjoyed unprecedented success.

The club program has six athletes from its high school team that are moving on to play at the college level, and High School Program Director & Varsity Head Coach Gabby Sinmaz said that is a big coup for the FMLA.

“Our girls have worked incredibly hard to earn the honor of getting to play at the next level,” Sinmaz said. “We are proud of what they have accomplished both on and off the field. Their drive and love of this game will continue to propel them to success in their future. We’re excited to see them grow at the next level.”

Senior Midfielder Taylor Ambrosio will play for High Point University, while defender Mackenzie (Mack) Smith is headed to Florida Tech University.

Goalie Mackenzie (Kenzie) McCormick will play for Furman University, and defender Nicole Philips will play at Hamline University.

Attacker Anna Day signed with Fresno State and midfielder Ava Kristynik will play for the University of Notre Dame.

The FMLA also recently had two members of its junior class commit to play college lacrosse, with attacker Brynn Belmont signing with George Mason University and Goalie Avery Williams committing to Florida Southern College.

With the season about to get underway, Sinmaz said she is optimistic 2020-21 will be a good season.

“We are incredibly excited for this season and are preparing both a Varsity and JV team to compete,” Sinmaz said. “After having our last season shortened due to the pandemic, our girls are more ready than ever to return to the field of competition. We are constantly looking to improve as a program and with new faces and many returning players, we look forward to fighting for an opportunity to appear in the state tournament again this year.”

The FMLA is hosting a kickoff event for the new season.

“Our annual new player clinic is a great opportunity for girls of all ages and skill levels to come out and learn more about the game and our program,” Sinmaz said. “New players will get to explore and experience different aspects of the game – like shooting, stick tricks, and the fundamentals of Girls Lacrosse.

“This clinic specifically is led by some of our current high school players (supervised and supported by program coaches), many of which joined our program after attending this clinic in years prior. It is a really special way for them to give back to their community and share their love of this growing sport.”

The lacrosse clinic will be held on Nov. 14 at the Flower Mound Community Activity Center, 1200 Gerault Rd., from 1-2:30 p.m.

Obviously, a big concern is the COVID-19 outbreak, and Sinmaz said safety is of the utmost importance to the organization.

“We are taking every precaution to ensure the health and safety of our girls and their families,” Sinmaz said. “We thankfully have been able to return to semi-normal practices and compete in some local tournaments. Our players have been incredibly respectful and understanding of the limitations that COVID-19 has presented and continue to put in the work at home when necessary.

“We really applaud the leadership of our board, and specifically our Board President Tom McCormick, as their direction through this chaotic time has been infallible.”

Details and free registration for the clinic are on our website www.flowermoundlacrosse.org and questions can be directed to [email protected]