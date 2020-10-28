Santa Cops returns this year, but without toy donations

The Flower Mound Police Department and Flower Mound Citizen’s Police Academy Alumni Association are teaming up again this year for the annual Santa Cops program, but there will be one major change due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Unlike previous years, toy donations will not be accepted and no collection bins will be placed around Flower Mound, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. Instead, donations will only be accepted in the form of:

Checks (made out to FMCPAAA)

Visa (or other equivalent) gift cards

Gift cards to Dick’s Sporting Goods, Academy Sports + Outdoors, Target, Best Buy or Kohl’s

Donations will be accepted through Nov. 25 and “shopping days” will be scheduled with all participants prior to Christmas. All donations can be dropped off in a donation kiosk located in the FMPD Lobby, 4150 Kirkpatrick Lane. To refer a family for the program and find additional information, visit www.flower-mound.com/santacops.