5 more elderly Denton County residents die of COVID-19

Five more elderly Denton County residents have died of COVID-19, Denton County Public Health announced Tuesday, bringing the countywide death toll to 123.

The deaths reported Tuesday include three women — one in her 70s and two over 80 — who resided at Saddle Brook Memory Care in Frisco, a man in his 70s who resided at Denton State Supported Living Center, and a woman in her 70s who lived in unincorporated northwest Denton County.

“As we report the deaths of five Denton County residents today, we ask everyone to please keep their families in your prayers,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “With an increasing number of COVID-19 cases being reported recently and the tragic news of today, we ask everyone to please continue following all public health safety protocols.”

DCPH also announced 164 new cases of COVID-19 in the county, of which 120 are active, and 132 new recoveries. There are now 2,801 active cases and 13,407 total recoveries in the county.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Denton on Friday at UNT Discovery Park, 3940 North Elm St., beginning at 8 a.m. Eligible community members are those who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, individuals 60 years and older, as well as individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results

For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.