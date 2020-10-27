As temperatures fall, local paramedics urge vehicle safety

Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1, formerly known as the Argyle Fire District, wants drivers to take extra precautions as the weather changes.

On Monday, ESD paramedics safely extricated a driver whose vehicle rolled over on FM 1830 in Argyle. The driver did not need to be taken to the hospital.

The district took the opportunity to share some vehicle safety checklist tips “as we enter the winter months with wet or icy conditions possible.” The safety tips, provided by the National Highway Transportation Safety Authority, are as follows: